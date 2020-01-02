Datawallet Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, BitForex, Cobinhood and Bibox. Datawallet has a market cap of $359,151.00 and approximately $18,793.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datawallet has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.01334824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121558 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BitForex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

