Devery Market Capitalization Reaches $128,098.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Devery token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. Devery has a total market capitalization of $128,098.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Devery has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Devery Profile

Devery’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,203 tokens. The official website for Devery is devery.io. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

