DEX Trading Up 52.1% This Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. DEX has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $612,463.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEX has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.01334551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121764 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

