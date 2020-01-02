DHT (NYSE:DHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.44

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 80986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

DHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Get DHT alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DHT had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DHT by 581.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in DHT by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DHT by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.