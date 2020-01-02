Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.00

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $95.05, with a volume of 147488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.64.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 156.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $203,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $299,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

