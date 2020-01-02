Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.36

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.36 and last traded at $66.58, with a volume of 92566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 26.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 83,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 18.1% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth approximately $496,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.