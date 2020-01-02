DopeCoin (DOPE) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $188,303.00 and approximately $2,574.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00572797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011178 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.