Douglas J. Carlson Sells 3,183 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,666.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MTSI stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.87. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MTSI. ValuEngine downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

