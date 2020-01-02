Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce $33.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $129.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.32 million to $130.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $132.12 million, with estimates ranging from $129.63 million to $133.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $2.30 target price on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Dynagas LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 15.16. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

