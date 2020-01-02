Dynamic 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,911.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a market cap of $614,554.00 and $3,911.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,991.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.01824130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.16 or 0.02821004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00572797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00641738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00061208 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00384917 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,865,191 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

