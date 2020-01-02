Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Stock Price Up 19.4%

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) shares rose 19.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 141,183 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 53,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11.

In other Earth Science Tech news, major shareholder Group Ltd. Majorca sold 129,620 shares of Earth Science Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $45,367.00.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETST)

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

