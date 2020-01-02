Elementeum Price Reaches $0.0061 (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 52.4% lower against the dollar. One Elementeum token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Instant Bitex. Elementeum has a total market cap of $30,318.00 and approximately $127.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.01334551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121764 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,998,452 tokens. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elementeum Token Trading

Elementeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

