Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.97

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 292120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,760,000 after buying an additional 3,405,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,784,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,566,000 after buying an additional 2,810,630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Enbridge by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,325,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,009,000 after buying an additional 2,176,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,372,000. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.