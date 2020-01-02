Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIRE. BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

WIRE stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.23). Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $297,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 11.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth about $13,674,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 53.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

