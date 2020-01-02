Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.18 ($18.81).

ENGI opened at €14.63 ($17.01) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.09. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

