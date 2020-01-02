Enterprise Diversified Inc (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Major Shareholder Steven L. Kiel Acquires 21,870 Shares

Enterprise Diversified Inc (OTCMKTS:SYTE) major shareholder Steven L. Kiel purchased 21,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,732.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SYTE opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Enterprise Diversified Inc has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, an Internet service provider (ISP), provides consumer and business-grade Internet access, wholesale managed modem services for downstream ISPs, Web hosting, and various ancillary services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Corporate, Internet Operations, HVAC Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Asset Management Operations.

