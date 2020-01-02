Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.26

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 751902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

