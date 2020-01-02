Eqtec (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Shares of Eqtec Plc (LON:EQT) fell 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), 30,593,505 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 11,390,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of $6.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Eqtec Company Profile (LON:EQT)

EQTEC plc converts biomass and waste into synthetic gas to generate electricity and heat in the United Kingdom. It engages in sourcing and providing assistance in developing waste elimination projects, as well as O&M services. The company was formerly known as REACT Energy plc and changed its name to EQTEC plc in February 2017.

