ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.43

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.43 and last traded at $92.83, with a volume of 2058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.50.

ESE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $236.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 19.4% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.