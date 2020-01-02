ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPZ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPZ) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01, approximately 42 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79.

