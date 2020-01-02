ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPG) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPG) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $18.11, 2,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.