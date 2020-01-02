Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.79

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 57178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 8.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 177,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

