Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Evolus by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOLS traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.00. 12,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,110. The stock has a market cap of $396.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 4.41. Evolus has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolus will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

