EVOS Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, EVOS has traded up 7% against the US dollar. EVOS has a market capitalization of $8,902.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EVOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EVOS alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00023342 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023974 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 191.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000824 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EVOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EVOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.