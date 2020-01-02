Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 12-Month High at $380.68

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $380.68 and last traded at $379.76, with a volume of 32856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $374.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total transaction of $173,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $18,235,870 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,695,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,344,000 after purchasing an additional 93,555 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 178,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 39,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

