Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $280.00

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.68), with a volume of 218127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.71 ($3.53).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 264.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.68. The stock has a market cap of $797.14 million and a PE ratio of -21.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 5.15 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Fidelity Special Values’s payout ratio is currently -0.45%.

In other news, insider Claire Boyle purchased 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £19,859.56 ($26,124.13).

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

