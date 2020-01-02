Financial Contrast: Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) vs. YY (NYSE:YY)

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) and YY (NASDAQ:YY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Marin Software alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Marin Software and YY, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A YY 0 0 7 0 3.00

YY has a consensus target price of $84.68, indicating a potential upside of 60.42%. Given YY’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YY is more favorable than Marin Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and YY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A YY $2.29 billion 1.86 $321.29 million $7.13 7.40

YY has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and YY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software N/A N/A N/A YY 17.76% 7.80% 6.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of YY shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of YY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

YY beats Marin Software on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. It also provides Marin Enterprise that provides digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising; and Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About YY

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform. Its platforms enable users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video. The company's primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live streaming online; and offers access to user-created online social activity groups. It also provides game center on YY Client, including a game lobby and VIP game access. In addition, the company offers YY Live APP and Huya APP mobile applications to provide various live streaming contents to its users through mobile operating systems. Further, it develops and operates YY.com and Huya.com, as well as other personal computer (PC) Websites, such as 100.com, Duowan.com, etc. that enable users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content through Web browsers on PC and mobile, without requiring any downloads or installations. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and promotion services. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.