First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.46

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.46 and last traded at $73.11, with a volume of 4909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 22.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 604,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 482,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

