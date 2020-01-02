First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.72 and last traded at $73.68, 1,771 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 80,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.