Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Insider Sells $261,862.80 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $261,862.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pedro Abreu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $287,269.20.

On Thursday, November 21st, Pedro Abreu sold 458 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $16,112.44.

On Thursday, October 31st, Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $245,782.80.

NASDAQ FSCT opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSCT. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Forescout Technologies from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,636,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 294,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

