Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Fortinet by 83.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $2,234,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.14. 40,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,539. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.68, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.17. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $65.06 and a 52-week high of $110.28.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

