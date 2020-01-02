Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.27. Fred’s shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Fred's alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fred’s stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 192,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.55% of Fred’s as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fred’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRED)

Fred's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Fred's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fred's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.