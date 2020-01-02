Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.98

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 29469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Frontline had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Frontline by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Frontline by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 58,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

