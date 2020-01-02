G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Co

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,694,000 after purchasing an additional 713,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after acquiring an additional 599,647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 373,781 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $10,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 228.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 298,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

