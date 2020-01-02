Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $878.50

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 878.50 ($11.56) and last traded at GBX 873.68 ($11.49), with a volume of 59095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 859.50 ($11.31).

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFRD. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Galliford Try from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “restricted” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 848 ($11.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of $954.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 776.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 678.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In related news, insider Graham Prothero sold 2,585 shares of Galliford Try stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.25), for a total transaction of £18,172.55 ($23,904.96).

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

