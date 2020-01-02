Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives $13.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 147,705 shares during the period. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$5.79 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 16,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,493. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.78 and a quick ratio of 22.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $120.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.90.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.