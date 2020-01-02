GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.17

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.17 and traded as high as $83.53. GATX shares last traded at $83.34, with a volume of 11,657 shares traded.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Get GATX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $78.25.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $360.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.55 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GATX by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in GATX by 455.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

GATX Company Profile (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.