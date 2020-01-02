Gemini Dollar One Day Volume Reaches $3.43 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013984 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, The Rock Trading and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00187626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.01331864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00122043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,746,106 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

