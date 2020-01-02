GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). GenMark Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

GNMK traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.74. 4,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.69. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, COO Scott Mendel sold 5,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $28,268.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $30,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,268 shares of company stock valued at $272,529. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,787 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,640,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after buying an additional 488,739 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $2,700,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $2,165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 340,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

