Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce sales of $4.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the highest is $4.73 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $19.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $19.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.67 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of GPC opened at $106.23 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 95,767 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.