Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GERN has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 7,044.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 92,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

