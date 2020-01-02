Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOOD. National Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

GOOD opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 16.37 and a quick ratio of 16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $673.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 137,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

