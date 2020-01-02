Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GAIN. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GAIN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,158. The company has a market cap of $437.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.