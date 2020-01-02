GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Capitalization of $433,502.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $433,502.00 and approximately $4,632.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 59.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,991.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.01824130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.16 or 0.02821004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00572797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00641738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00061208 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00384917 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,760,803 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

