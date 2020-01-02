Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will report sales of $209.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.09 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $195.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $784.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $782.79 million to $787.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $855.54 million, with estimates ranging from $850.66 million to $859.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 91.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,379 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.85. 9,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.