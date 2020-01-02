Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 146000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 million during the quarter.

About Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

