Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

GOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 255,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

