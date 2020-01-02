Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Downgraded by JMP Securities

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,019,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,083,000 after purchasing an additional 573,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,089,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,670,000 after acquiring an additional 261,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after acquiring an additional 180,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 140,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

