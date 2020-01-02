GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) Shares Up 2.1%

GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.68, 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.44% of GraniteShares Platinum Trust worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

