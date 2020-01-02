Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Down 1%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €91.80 ($106.74) and last traded at €92.25 ($107.27), 11,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €93.15 ($108.31).

Several research firms have recently commented on GLJ. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.50 ($101.74) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €96.50 ($112.21).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €88.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64.

Grenke Company Profile (ETR:GLJ)

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

